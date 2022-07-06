Chet Holmgren had an amazing Summer League debut for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The second overall pick was able to notch 23 points all while picking up seven rebounds, four assists, and six blocks. This was a pretty wild statline, especially since many pundits were saying that Holmgren wouldn't be able to make it in today's NBA. In the end, Holmgren was able to prove a whole lot of people wrong.

In the highlights clip down below, Holmgren was able to make a lot of defenders look silly, and he even looked like a mix between Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki. Both of those legends are tall guys who can shoot the ball with ease, and so far, it looks like Holmgren might be able to live up to the hype.

After the game, it was reported that Holmgren was wearing a pair of Nike KD 15s, which is pretty on the nose. Not to mention, he was wearing KD's number seven, which just added to the comparison. Eventually, KD himself saw the comparisons, which led to a shoutout on Twitter that should make Holmgren proud of himself.

"I see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks," KD wrote.

Holmgren has yet to face the league's superstars, although it should be interesting to watch. Hopefully, he can continue to make Thunder fans excited.