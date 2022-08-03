Kevin Durant's plea to get out of Brooklyn has resulted in nothing but speculation over the past month or so. The Brooklyn Nets have received plenty of offers for their superstar, but none of these offers have been enough to convince the Nets of letting him go. After all, KD is under contract for four more years, and he doesn't have all that much leverage despite being one of the best players in the entire league.

With the season quickly approaching, there has been speculation about whether or not KD will be traded at all. The market is dead right now and after that bizarre Rudy Gobert trade, it's clear that teams just aren't willing to give up seven first-round picks for a player who is 34 years old.

In a report from Heavy.com, one unnamed NBA executive came out and said that they believe KD will not be traded before the season. They also believe the same thing of Kyrie Irving, and that at the end of the day, KD is not the type of person to hold out. If the Nets can't get a deal done, KD will simply honor his contract and play to the best of his ability.

“I don’t see KD being a hard line guy, either. If they can’t get a deal done, he’s just going to say, ‘[Expletive] it,’ and he’ll play — and he’ll play hard like he always does. I know KD, and he’s not going to sit out or anything like that. He’s not that kind of guy. There’s no way. He’s not going to do anything like that,” the executive said.

The speculation surrounding KD has died down quite a bit as of late. In fact, KD is set to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai this week, which means some sort of solution could be brought about sooner rather than later.

