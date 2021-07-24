After a year of delays, the Olympics have finally begun in Tokyo, Japan and fans are curious as to how it is going to play out. There are a lot of unknowns this year and with the threat of COVID-19 looming, there very well could be some big changes. When it comes to Team USA basketball, we have already seen plenty of shake-ups as numerous players were left at home due to positive COVID tests. Now, the squad is being led by Kevin Durant and there are some serious question marks revolving around whether or not this team can get the job done.

Last night, Team USA spent the day at the opening ceremony where they got to see Naomi Osaka light the Olympic Cauldron. They are in for a very unique tournament, and as far as team building is concerned, they are already playing pranks on one another.

In a video posted to JaVale McGee's Instagram, you can see that various members of Team USA, including the crowd around them, started to sing Happy Birthday to Kevin Durant. If you know anything about KD, then you're well aware that his birthday is actually on September 29th, and not July 23rd.

As a result of the whole ordeal, Durant seemed to be extremely confused, and based on the look on his face, he wasn't all that impressed either. It can be embarrassing to have that many people singing to you at once, especially in an enclosed space.

Hopefully, KD can find some peace throughout the rest of the tournament.