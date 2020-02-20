Kevin Durant has consistently been one of the best players in the NBA for a better part of a decade now. His skills out on the court are hard to match and his skills are what ultimately helped propel the Golden State Warriors to two-straight NBA championships. In the offseason, Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets who also added the likes of Kyrie Irving. Unfortunately, the Nets have yet to see KD on the court due to his ruptured Achilles tendon.

Durant is on pace to come back next season although not everyone thinks he will be much of a help. In a new report from ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, some executives think KD is destined for a bad year when he comes back.

Al Bello/Getty Images

“I think Durant will probably have the worst year of his career,” one executive said. “No fault to him, but people don’t come back from Achilles injuries and tear the league up. It’s all relative. In the worst year of his career, he might be the 25th-best player in the league, and they might win 50 games. I just don’t see them being a realistic contender barring some moves.

While an Achilles injury is, indeed, hard to come back from, it doesn't mean KD will be washed. There are a ton of factors that go into whether or not a player comes back in shape. As it stands, Durant is making great progress and Nets fans should be excited.