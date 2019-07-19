During the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant came back from a calf injury just a little too quickly and ended up rupturing his Achilles. It's a devastating injury that will force him to miss the upcoming season which he would have played with his brand new team, the Brooklyn Nets. Durant is looking to make the best out of a bad situation and is currently back in Los Angeles right now where he is attempting to rehab his injury.

The two-time NBA Champion took to Instagram last night with some photos from his home where he is clearly enjoying the LA sunshine and some of the time off. Perhaps the most interesting photos show off Durant in his pool shooting a basketball around. While he can't step on the court, Durant seems to be determined to keep his shot warmed up so that he won't miss a beat once he comes back.

This should be great news for Nets fans who have been begging for a championship for years now. Once Kyrie Irving and Durant start playing together, they have the potential to become an unstoppable force in the Eastern Conference.

An Achilles injury can sometimes be devastating to a player as they typically aren't themselves when they eventually come back. With Durant though, this stereotype could change as he seems determined as anyone to return to form.