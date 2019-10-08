Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant made the visit to Hot 97 on Tuesday morning to chop it up with the Ebro in the Morning crew, as they touched on a number of topics ranging from his free agency decision to his favorite artists right now.

Speaking of the latter, Durant quickly named J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar and Drake, as well as Thugga and Gunna. KD also noted that he's a big fan of Freddie Gibbs, and he made sure to show some love to Jay-Z, who he puts on the Mount Rushmore of rap in an entirely different category from the current artists.

As for his decision to sign with the Nets over a team like the New York Knicks, Durant told Hot 97 that the MSG residents just aren't a "cool thing right now."

“I thought about it yeah, but I didn’t do any deep analysis on the Knicks,” KD said (H/T The Source). I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don’t remember the Knicks being good… I saw the Knicks in the finals but the kids growing up after me didn’t see that so that whole brand of the Knicks isn’t cool to them as say a Golden State Warriors or even the Lakers or the Nets now. The cool thing right now is not the Knicks.”

Check out the full interview in the video embedded below. The Top 5 rappers conversation starts at around the 15:00 mark.