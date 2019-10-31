Brooklyn Nets' All Star forward Kevin Durant made an appearance on ESPN's "First Take" Thursday morning where he revealed that he doesn't intend to play this season, which shouldn't as much of a surprise. Additionally, Durant spoke about his spat with Draymond Green and the critics who say he's not assertive enough, as well as some less intense topics, such as his favorite players to watch right now.

In regards to the latter, KD named his teammate Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Damian Lillard, LeBron James and Joel Embiid has the Top 5 players he enjoys watching the most.

As is the case with any Top 5 list, especially when it comes from Kevin Durant, the discussion will shift to which players didn't make the cut. And you don't need to scroll through the comments of that twitter video to know that some fans were quick to say that he was "throwing shade" at his former teammates Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook. But that's just nonsense.

Others also pointed out reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, which is fine, but there is no right or wrong answer. This is simply Durant's preference, and that's OK! There doesn't always have to be some shady hidden agenda.

Check out what some tweeters are saying about KD's list, and let us know your Top 5 favorite NBA players to watch.