All eyes in the NBA world were on Oklahoma City on Thursday night, as Russell Westbrook made his return to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time as a member of the Houston Rockets. But at some point during OKC's 113-92 victory over the Rockets, the attention shifted to twitter, where Westbrook's former teammates, Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins, were engaged in a war of words.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The twitter beef started when Perkins labelled Russ "the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder jersey." Shortly thereafter, KD got into the mix and the conversation got a bit heated as KD called out Perkins for being a bum and not working on his game enough. Naturally, Perk clapped back, tweeting that KD pulled "the weakest move in NBA history" by signing with the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

For instance, one of Perk's tweets reads:

"You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!!"

Check out the complete back-and-forth in the tweets embedded below.