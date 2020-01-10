Perk & KD do battle on twitter during Westbrook's return to OKC.
All eyes in the NBA world were on Oklahoma City on Thursday night, as Russell Westbrook made his return to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time as a member of the Houston Rockets. But at some point during OKC's 113-92 victory over the Rockets, the attention shifted to twitter, where Westbrook's former teammates, Kevin Durant and Kendrick Perkins, were engaged in a war of words.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
The twitter beef started when Perkins labelled Russ "the best player to have ever put on a Oklahoma City Thunder jersey." Shortly thereafter, KD got into the mix and the conversation got a bit heated as KD called out Perkins for being a bum and not working on his game enough. Naturally, Perk clapped back, tweeting that KD pulled "the weakest move in NBA history" by signing with the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.
For instance, one of Perk's tweets reads:
"You worked that hard and still had to go join a 73-9 team. Truth be told you don’t even feel like a real Champ, you have hard time sleeping at night huh knowing that you took the coward way out!!!"
Check out the complete back-and-forth in the tweets embedded below.