During the second round of the playoffs, Kevin Durant went down with what was believed to be a calf injury. When he came back in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, he ended up rupturing his Achilles which means he will miss all of next season while he recovers. This poses some big questions when it comes to Durant's future as he can either accept a player option with the team or sign a brand new contract. After the way Durant's injury was handled, there is a good chance he will want to take his talents elsewhere and a new report from Bleacher Report is giving credence to that idea.

Sources around the league have reportedly said that Durant is unhappy with team doctors and the franchise itself for putting his health and career at risk. One executive went as far as to say that Durant is "really pissed off at the Warriors."

If these reports are true, then it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see Durant leave the Warriors within the coming weeks. Some of the teams that have been rumored destinations at this point are the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, and even the Los Angeles Clippers.

Durant has spent most of his career in the Western Conference but a move out East would surely shake up the entire NBA.