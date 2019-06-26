During Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors, Kevin Durant went down with a brutal ruptured Achilles injury which will keep out of basketball for the entire 2019-2020 season. This is an especially sad situation for Durant when you consider that he's in a contract year and is eligible to sign a huge deal with any team that wants him. Durant still has the talent to get any deal he wants but some teams might be deterred from making any such moves if they can't even play him for up to a year.

Durant has a long road to recovery and has been clearing his head with some much-needed family time. Last night, Durant's brother, Tony, posted a photo to Instagram of the two strolling throughout SoHo, Manhattan. With his mobility reduced due to his injury, Durant was using a scooter to move around and he seemed to be enjoying himself quite a bit.

New York basketball teams have been tied to Durant quite a bit lately with the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks considered to be the favorites to land the star. Durant's presence in New York could mean a number of things but if you're a fan of either of the aforementioned teams, it's best to proceed with caution. Knicks fans know all too well what happens when they get their hopes up.