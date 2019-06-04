The Golden State Warriors are reportedly hopeful that Kevin Durant will return to the lineup at some point during the NBA Finals, but head coach Steve Kerr revealed today that it won't be happening in Game 3.

According to multiple reports, Kerr announced that Durant is officially out for the pivotal Game 3 on Wednesday night due to his lingering calf injury.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported last week that there was "some optimism within members of the organization that a Game 3 arrival could be viable," although it was always believed that Game 4 was the "most logical."

Durant, who travelled with the team to Toronto for Games 1 and 2, has not played since suffering a mild calf strain during Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets. The 10-time All Star is averaging 34.2 points per night to go along with 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the playoffs.

In addition to the Durant update, the Warriors have revealed that All Star shooting guard Klay Thompson is officially listed as questionable for Game 3. Thompson was diagnosed with a strained hamstring after undergoing an MRI on Monday.

Game 3, airing on ABC, is set to tipoff at Oracle Arena at 9pm ET on Wednesday night.