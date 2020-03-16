Kevin Durant has been out of NBA action since the NBA Finals of last season. For those who remember, Durant suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and now, he is rehabbing so that he can get back into the Brooklyn Nets lineup, next season. Many fans around the NBA got a glimmer of hope in relation to Durant's return in light of the fact that the season has been put on hold. There are talks that the NBA Finals could be played in August this year which would mean Durant would theoretically be good to go.

The speculation led ESPN to reach out to his manager, Rich Kleiman. Kleiman was very diplomatic in his answer noting that the Nets prepared to play without Durant this season and that nothing has changed, in that regard. If you're a Nets fan, this isn't great news but at least you'll have him back soon.

Al Bello/Getty Images

“It feels like (Durant playing in the 2019-20 season) clearly was not something that was in the cards prior to all this,” Kleiman said. “And now, I think just like the rest of the world, it’s hard to take anything more than day by day. I think that Kevin is going to figure out the space that he needs to be in to continue to rehab during this time. But even that is hard to answer at this point, with the new kind of rules that were put in place last night.”

Stay tuned for updates on this situation as we will be sure to bring them to you.