Kevin Durant is one of if not the best player in the NBA so when he went down with an injury in the second round of the playoffs, the Golden State Warriors weren't given as high of a chance to win the championship. After going down 3-1 in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors were in desperate need of Durant's services and on Monday, KD came back into the lineup. Unfortunately, Durant reinjured himself early in the second quarter after putting up 11 points in the first quarter. Warriors brass believes he tore his Achilles which would be a devastating turn of events considering his impending free agency.

The Warriors ended up winning the game 106-105 which now forces a Game 6 in Oakland on Thursday. Durant is surely out for the rest of the season and the Warriors will have a tough road ahead if they want to win their third straight title.

In the aftermath of Monday night's game, an army of NBA players around the league jumped on Twitter to wish KD a speedy recovery. It's clear that Durant has earned the respect of his peers especially considering he risked a max contract just so he could play in the Finals.