Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA, but he is far from the most popular. A lot of fans do not like KD, especially following his move to the Golden State Warriors back in 2016. It was a move that lost the respect of a lot of fans, and while most people have moved on, there are still some other people out there who believe this was one of the worst things to happen to the NBA.

Having said that, it should come as no surprise that KD doesn't always get a warm reception when he shows up somewhere. Polite fans will always show him love, however, if he is in a hostile environment, you can expect a lot of people to have some negative things to say or do.

Elsa/Getty Images

In the video below, you can see Durant attending a EuroLeague game in Greece. The fans at these games are always pretty rowdy and as soon as Durant was shown on the screen at the game, he was met with a chorus of boos. Durant didn't seem to mind this, however, as he was mostly just laughing the whole time.

Durant did acknowledge that the fans in Europe are pretty crazy, noting that if a fan brought a flare to an NBA game, they would immediate be locked up.

Suffice it to say, despite the boos, KD had himself a good time.