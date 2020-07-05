Kevin Durant has had a lot of answering to do over the last four years following his decision to leave the Oklahoma City Thunder in favor of the Golden State Warriors. His decision came with quite a bit of success as he went on to win two-straight NBA titles while also making it to a third. Despite this, fans still carry a lot of resentment for the star, although he isn't afraid to clap back when his integrity is brought into question.

Yesterday was the fourth anniversary of his decision, which led to some heated debates on social media. In fact, one Instagram page asked its followers whether or not Dirk Nowitzki's ring with the Mavericks was worth more than Durant's two with the Warriors. While fans sounded off, Durant himself joined the discussion as he said: "wipe the tears."

Clearly, Durant is of the opinion that those who hate on him are just too upset to deliver any sort of rational thought on his accomplishments. However, despite this success, KD still feels the need to clap back on social media, which remains difficult to understand. At the end of the day, there really is no point going after fans, considering they're not the ones you have to battle on the court.

Either way, it doesn't appear as though Durant's social media strategy will be altered anytime soon.