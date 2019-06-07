Kevin Durant has been out of the Golden State Warriors lineup since the second round of the playoffs thanks to a right calf strain. While the Warriors keep saying they believe Durant will be back in the NBA Finals, there hasn't been any concrete information surrounding Durant's injury and whether or not he'll be able to heal in time. Down 2-1 in the Finals to the Toronto Raptors, the Warriors are finding it tough to scrape wins together without their star and if they don't get him back soon, then it could spell trouble for the two-time reigning champions.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr offered an update on Durant recently and explained how he's confident the two-time NBA Finals MVP will return before the series is over.

"I do think he'll play in the series," Kerr said on KNBR 680. "I think there's a good chance that he plays in Game 5 or 6."

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Durant hasn't been cleared to practice yet and there hasn't been any indication of when he will be.

Despite the injury to Durant, they will be getting some much-needed firepower back as Klay Thompson will be in the lineup for Game 4 which goes down tonight in Oakland.