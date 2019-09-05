Kevin Durant sustained an Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals this past season which will effectively keep him out of the 2019-2020 season. Durant signed a huge contract with the Brooklyn Nets and fans of the team are anxious to see what he will be able to bring to their lineup. Achilles injuries can be devastating and those who suffer them, typically don't come back at 100 percent strength. Despite this, Durant is trying his hardest to be one of the outliers and come back even better than ever.

The former NBA MVP has been rehabbing his Achilles all throughout the Summer and last night, Durant took to IG to give his fans an update on his progress. In the post, Durant can be seen trying to stand on his injured leg, while a trainer checks out his Achilles. Based on the caption, this is the 12th week of Durant's rehab which will end up lasting a full year and some change.

KD still has lots of rehab to do before he comes back but there is no denying he's made some great strides over the last few months. This should come as good news for Nets fans who are hoping for a championship-contending team beyond next season.

If you're a KD fan, there is a lot to be hopeful for.