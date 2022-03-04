As it stands, the Brooklyn Nets are eighth in the Eastern Confernece standings. Considering who they have on their roster, one would assume that this team should be doing much better. While this is certainly the case, it is important to understand that players like Kevin Durant have been injured, all while Kyrie Irving is unable to participate in home games due to his vaccination status.

Yesterday, KD made his return to the Nets lineup, and while speaking to the media before a loss to the Miami Heat, Durant acknowledged just how much the support of the fans means to the team. As Durant explained, he is well aware of the fact that the results haven't been great so far, however, the team continues to build great things, and fans should expect greatness, very soon.

"I know a lot of fans that are watching us had high expectations for us coming into the season and expected us to run away with the championship," Durant said. "If you're a fan and you appreciate Nets basketball and what we're trying to build, you'll follow us along this journey."

The Nets are going to be at full strength once the playoffs start, which is certainly something to look forward to. Of course, the Kyrie situation is still iffy, but one would have to assume the Nets would figure it out when the games matter the most.