Brooklyn Nets players have officially been put on notice - If you're on the fast break you better thrown down a rim-rocking dunk or risk being viciously trolled by your teammates on the bench.

Garrett Temple learned that the hard way on Monday night as he laid in a weak ass dunk in the first quarter and was ruthlessly mocked by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, who was thoroughly unimpressed by Temple's effort. Check out the footage in the tweet embedded below.

Temple, 33, finished with 13 points and four assists in his 26 minutes off the bench last night, as the Nets held on for a 135-125 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Once again, it was Kyrie Irving who led the way for Brooklyn with 39 points to go along with nine assists, four rebounds and three steals.

"We obviously wanted to come out and win this game and really put a statement down for the rest of the week before we go on this long trip, so it was good," Irving said, per ESPN.

After opening the season with five of their first seven games at the friendly confines of the Barclays Center, the Nets (3-4) will now hit the road for a five-game trip, starting with a Friday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Other stops include Phoenix, Utah, Denver and Chicago.