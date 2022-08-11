Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets couldn't be further from a reconciliation right now. Durant does not want to play for the Nets anymore, especially since the team has decided to prioritize Steve Nash and Sean Marks over him. Owner Joe Tsai has been adamant that the team will do what is best for themselves, and that means not listening to voices like KD and Kyrie Irving.

Despite this power struggle that will likely end in a trade, Durant is still winning, in many ways. For instance, according to Marc Stein, he received a massive 8-figure payday on the same day that he demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This signing bonus was paid out on July 1st, and it is definitely a proverbial "L" for the Nets.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Per Stein:

“On July 1, league sources say Kevin Durant was owed and received an eight-figure check from the Nets — one of two massive advance payments that the disgruntled superstar is scheduled to collect from Brooklyn by Oct. 1 while he’s also in the midst of lobbying the team to move him.”

A KD trade remains in the works, although it could be a long time for something concrete to materialize. After all, he is an incredible player who will yield a massive return.

Al Bello/Getty Images

