Kevin Durant has been active on Twitter as of late in light of the Brooklyn Nets' elimination from the NBA Playoffs. Durant has a lot more free time to engage with whatever the media is saying, and over the last couple of days, he has certainly let his presence be known. Yesterday, he went after the likes of Scottie Pippen, and today, Durant is throwing shots at ESPN reporter Jackie MacMullan.

MacMullan recently went on Bill Simmons' podcast and explained that Durant told her that he wants to win at least three titles in Brooklyn. Well, Durant saw this report and immediately refuted it as he took to Twitter claiming that he never had a conversation like that with MacMullan. In fact, he even got on her case for pretending as though the two are friends.

"Once again, I don’t even talk like this…plus I don’t have a relationship with Jackie for us to have in depth conversations about my intentions as a basketball player. I get she plays an opinion based sport but she framed this like we are friends. We are not," he wrote.

Durant has proven to be quite sensitive when it comes to matters involving the media, and it doesn't seem like he will be changing that behavior, anytime soon. As for MacMullan, she has yet to reply to Durant's tweet.

Elsa/Getty Images