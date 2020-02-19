Kevin Durant is easily one of the best basketball players in the entire world and when he's healthy, some would argue he's actually the best. While this might be the case, unfortunately, we haven't been able to see it this year. Durant is currently out for the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon which he suffered during the NBA Finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Now, Durant is with the Brooklyn Nets although he has yet to suit up for a single game. Regardless, fans are excited about his return which will probably happen at the start of next season.

In the meantime, Durant has been working hard to get back to 100 percent and he has been making great strides. Numerous workout videos have been posted over the last little while and they all show how Durant hasn't lost his touch. In his latest workout clip, Durant looks better than ever and fans are rightfully excited about it.

The Nets have had a bit of a rough season so far thanks to numerous injuries, particularly to Kyrie Irving. Despite all of this, the team is still holding on to a playoff spot. When Durant comes back, the Nets will certainly be contenders, especially when paired with Irving.

If you're a Nets fan, the future is bright.