Kevin Durant is easily the best and most intriguing free agent on the market this Summer. It's not confirmed just yet if he'll decline his player option with the Warriors although most signs are pointing to yes. If this is the case, Durant will be able to sign with whoever he wants and there have been plenty of rumors as to where his heart lies. Some of the biggest teams on the list are the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers although there is no telling who will end up with the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

If you're a sports fan who likes to place bets and make a little bit of money on the side, you'll be happy to know that Caesars has updated the Kevin Durant landing spot odds. As of right now, the Brooklyn Nets are the frontrunner at -125 thanks to KD's connections to Kyrie Irving. The Warriors are second with +200 odds while the Knicks and Clippers are next at +500 and +800 respectively.

There have been reports that Durant isn't happy with the Warriors thanks to the handling of his calf injury which is a sign he could be on his way out. As for the Nets, should Durant and Kyrie decide to sign there, they will instantly become a title contender in the Eastern Conference.