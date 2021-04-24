Kevin Durant had a lot going against him coming into this season as he was returning from an Achilles injury that was sustained back in 2019. Achilles injuries are never easy to come back from although Durant was able to turn things around and get back to his normal self. With Kyrie Irving and James Harden at his side, Durant was having himself an MVP-worthy season although a left thigh injury in February put that MVP case in jeopardy.

After weeks of sitting out, Durant finally came back to the court a few games ago although, once again, he reaggravated his thigh. Since then, Durant has missed some time and on Friday, it was expected that KD would return to the court. According to reporter Brian Mahoney, this will not be the case as Durant's thigh is still giving him problems.

There is a chance Durant will be able to come back on Sunday although if things don't improve, then he will have to make his comeback at a later date, potentially next week. This is bad news for a Nets team that is looking to keep some of its superstar players in the rotation as they look to win the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.

David Berding/Getty Images