Over the course of his career, Kevin Durant has always been one of the more vocal players in the NBA, whether he's sounding off on the media or giving anime AVI's a piece of his mind on Twitter through his numerous burner accounts. Durant has no shame in letting his grievances be heard and in a recent interview with J.R. Moehringer of The Wall Street Journal, KD opened up about some of the things he dislikes about the league he makes millions of dollars in.

“Some days I hate the NBA,” Durant said. “Some days I hate the circus of the NBA. Some days I hate that the players let the NBA business, the fame that comes with the business, alter their minds about the game. Sometimes I don’t like being around the executives and politics that come with it. I hate that.”

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After winning two straight championships with the Golden State Warriors, Durant has now moved on to the Brooklyn Nets where he won't be able to play right away. As of right now, Durant is focused on getting healthy again after suffering a devastating ruptured Achilles injury in the NBA Finals.

Once he comes back, he will be giving the Nets an opportunity to win their first NBA title, something the city of Brooklyn has been pining for. Surely winning titles has to be something Durant loves about the NBA.

He has to enjoy something, right?