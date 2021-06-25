Kevin Durant is one of the greatest players in the history of basketball and there is no doubt when all is said and done, he will be headed to the Hall of Fame. Throughout his career, Durant has always been unique thanks to his physique and the skill set he has despite his frame. Most players of his size make a name for themselves in the paint, however, Durant has proven himself to be a sniper from beyond the arc.

Recently, Durant was a guest on the "Out of Office" podcast where he spoke about his physique and whether or not it would translate to other sports. When asked which sport he could have envisioned himself playing, KD noted that he would have loved to play football and he thinks he would have been good at it. In fact, Durant believes he would have been a solid wide receiver.

“I could play football. I can be a wideout at least. There’s wideouts that’s 6 feet, 170 [pounds]. … All go routes,” Durant said. Considering just how skinny Durant is, it's hard to imagine him playing a sport like football where you are constantly getting laid out, although we're sure Durant would have trained for something like that.

Either way, it would certainly be fun to think about KD as a football player, although it's clear that basketball his true calling.

Elsa/Getty Images