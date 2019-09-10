Two-time NBA MVP Kevin Durant will have a whole new look the next time he takes the court, whether it's towards the tail end of the 2019-20 season, or at the start of the 2020 campaign.

In addition switching from the Golden State Warriors' blue and gold to the Brooklyn Nets' black and white, Durant is also going from number 35 to number 7. In a recent, wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal, KD shed some light on the number change, revealing that he chose 7 because it stands for completion in the Bible.

Durant has worn number 35 throughout his basketball career, including his lone season with the Texas Longhorns.

KD, who will turn 31 in September, is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season as he recovers from a ruptured achilles, although some reports suggest he could make it back for the playoff push. The 10-time All Star averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the Golden State Warriors last season.

During his chat with the WSJ, Durant opened up about Steve Kerr's motion offense and how it presented an issue in the later rounds of the playoffs when teams smartened up to their style of play. Click here for more on that, and check out the full interview in the tweet embedded below.