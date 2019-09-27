The Brooklyn Nets are among the teams holding their Media Day on Friday, and there have been no shortage of questions for the team's newest stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Irving, in particular had plenty to say when he took the podium, as he revealed how he, KD and DeAndre Jordan hopped on a phone call at 4am, the opening day of free agency, and later shaded the Warriors for the way they handled KD's injury.

When it was Durant's turn to speak with reporters, he was obviously asked about his decision to leave Golden State in favor of the Nets. The two-time Finals MVP explained that it wasn't about taking on a new challenge, he just needed a change of pace.

"I felt like it was time for a change. I wanted to play for a new team and simply put, I just did it. I didn't really think about what I was leaving behind. What we accomplished - I had put that up on the shelf already. And when it was time to make a decision about my future, I just thought solely about me."

Asked how seriously he considered re-signing with the Warriors or joining a team like the Knicks, KD says, "I thought about it for a couple seconds."

Durant is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season as he rehabs his achilles injury, and Irving told reporters on Friday that he will do everything he can to make sure KD is 101% healthy before he returns.

Check out some clips from KD's Media Day in BK below.