Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant shared an injury update on instagram Wednesday, explaining how he had undergone successful surgery to repair his ruptured achilles tendon.

As seen in the tweet embedded below, other NBA stars who suffered similar achilles injuries were held out of action for an average of 280 days.

That said, NBA fans shouldn't necessarily expect Durant to be back on the court in late March of next season. It's still too early to know exactly how well he'll rehab, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says the expectation is that Durant will miss the entire 2019-20 season.

"Durant's free agency has been complicated by a ruptured right Achilles tendon that is expected to keep him out of the entire 2019-20 season. The Knicks and Nets are both still interested in signing Durant and Irving together, league sources said."

As Woj notes, KD's injury is not expected to impact his free agency this summer. In fact, picking up the $31.5M player option with the Warriors for next season is reportedly viewed as a "last resort" for KD. Furthermore, ESPN's Bobby Marks says multiple teams are still prepared to offer Durant a four-year max contract, assuming he does turn down the player option with Golden State, as has been reported.

If teams around the league truly haven't changed their stance on offering Durant a long term contract, he could sign a four year deal worth $141 million. The 10-time All Star, who will turn 31 in September, averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.