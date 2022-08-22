Kevin Durant is one of the most talked-about players in the entire league right now as he is looking for a brand new team. The Brooklyn Nets superstar feels like the team hasn't done enough for him, and now, he wants to go elsewhere. The Nets are currently in the process of hearing trade offers, but so far, nothing has really made them want to make a move.

With the regular season starting just about two months from now, it remains uncertain as to whether or not the Nets will find a deal worth accepting. Regardless, there are plenty of teams looking to make an offer, and now, a Western Conference team has entered the fold.

Elsa/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies have inquired about KD. They are the ideal team to go after KD as they have a young superstar in Ja Morant, who could use a superstar next to him. Not to mention, the Grizzlies also have five first-round draft picks, which is a very attractive haul for the Nets.

Unfortunately, the Grizzlies will not part ways with Desmond Bane or Jaren Jackson Jr., who are two players that the Nets would have their eyes on. With that being said, the Grizzlies probably won't be acquiring KD, anytime soon.

