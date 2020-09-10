Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are poised to make a dynamic duo next season as they try to lead the Brooklyn Nets to the promised land. They will have a brand new head coach in Steve Nash and it's looking like this team could compete to be the best squad in the Eastern Conference. Throughout the last few months, there has been a debate about who the third star on the team would be and whether or not the Nets should make any large trades.

While speaking on JJ Redick's podcast, Durant spoke about his team and noted that he is extremely impressed with the likes of Caris LeVert. LeVert helped carry the Nets while in the NBA bubble and while they were swept in the first-round by Toronto, LeVert was certainly a massive part of the team.

“I think Caris is that perfect guy for us,” Durant said. “Any given night he could lead us in scoring or assists. He can control the offense. We can go to him in the post in a matchup. I feel like he has the tools to do everything on the basketball court.”

Needless to say, KD and Kyrie are confident that they have a decent supporting cast around them that can surely help secure an East title.