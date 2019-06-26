Ever since the season started, pundits and fans have been debating and speculating about where Kevin Durant will end up next season. The consensus seems to be that Durant will end up leaving the Golden State Warriors and will join a team in the Eastern Conference. As of right now, the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks are the betting favorites although Durant hasn't made an official decision. Well, Durant got one step closer to making a decision as it was reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he has declined his $31.5M player option and is now an unrestricted free agent.

Even though Durant is now on the open market, it doesn't mean he can't sign a brand new contract with the Golden State Warriors should he so choose. At this point, Durant is simply looking for the best deal out there and as Woj explained, he is with his partner in New York to discuss the best course of action.

Durant will only be able to officially meet with teams as of Sunday, June 30th at 6 P.M. and will be able to sign a contract as of July 6th. During that time, there will certainly be a ton of speculation as to where one of the best players in the world will play next season.