Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA and over the past few seasons, he has been trying to prove that he is better than LeBron James. For many fans, he has already reached James' level although there are some out there who would like to see more from KD. During the offseason, Durant decided to leave the Golden State Warriors so he could carve out his very own legacy with the Brooklyn Nets. Unfortunately for both sides, they will have to wait for their partnership to take off since Durant is nursing a devastating ruptured Achilles injury.

Throughout the past few weeks, we have been reporting on how Durant has made a ton of progress with his rehab and now, he looks as though he is walking with absolute ease. In a new report from the New York Post, Nets GM Sean Marks seems to think there is a real chance Durant could come back this season. Originally, it was believed Durant would sit out the entire season but based on his progress, some think he could be back as soon as February although the playoffs seem more likely.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Only Durant and his people will know when he is truly ready to go although this should be great news for all of the Nets fans out there who wanted to see KD on the court this season. If KD can come back sooner than later, there playoff chances will go all the way up.

