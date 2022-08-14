Kevin Durant is reportedly prepared to hold out of the Brooklyn Nets' upcoming training camp if he is not traded beforehand. The update comes from ESPN's veteran NBA reporter, Brian Windhorst, who discussed Durant's latest status during an appearance on the Hoop Collective podcast.

"A week ago, if you had asked me, 'Will Kevin Durant hold out of training camp if he's not traded?' I would have been like, 'Ehh, I can't see it.' Now I can see it. That is what we're headed toward," Windhorst revealed.



Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

Durant informed the Nets' front office of his desire to be traded back in June, but the organization has yet to follow through on his request. Earlier this month, Ian Begley of SNY, reported that the team feels "pessimistic" about their chances to deal the superstar anytime soon.

Begley wrote at the time: “Part of that pessimism was about the idea that finding a third team or a fourth team that would help facilitate a trade that the Nets deem suitable of Durant was difficult.”

Additionally, Shams Charania of The Athletic has claimed that Durant has demanded the team fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks if he is to stay.

In response to the reports, Nets governor Joe Tsai wrote on Twitter that the team's "front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets."

[Via]