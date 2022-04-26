Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were ousted from the playoffs on Monday night after losing to the Boston Celtics in a sweep. Durant was fantastic in Game 4, however, it was too little too late as the Celtics were just the better team on the defensive and offensive end. Now, the Nets will have to go back to the drawing board and figure out how to turn things around so they can actually be a good team heading into next year.

Many believe head coach Steve Nash has a lot to do with how bad the Nets were this postseason. He rarely made adjustments and it never seemed like the Nets were really running any plays. Having said that, some think Nash could end up getting fired.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In the eyes of KD, this would simply be unfair. While speaking to reporters, KD noted that Nash had to go through a lot this year and that none of it was really his fault. Instead, KD wants to see Nash back next year as he will have a healthy team to work with.

“C’mon man,” Durant said. “Yeah. Like, Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the last two years. He been had to deal with so much stuff as a head coach, first time coach. Trades, injuries, COVID, just a lot of stuff he had to deal with and I’m proud of how he focused, and his passion for us. We all continue to keep developing over the summer and see what happens.”

Nash's future is a developing story right now, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.