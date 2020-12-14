Kevin Durant has been one of the best players in the league for quite some time now although unfortunately, it had been a long time since we had seen him in an NBA game. Back in June of 2019, Durant injured his Achilles which forced him to miss an entire year's worth of action. It was an unfortunate predicament especially since he was in a contract year that saw him join forces with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

Now, Durant is fully healthy and is ready to embark on a season that could very well see the Nets top the Eastern Conference. Last night was Durant's first preseason game with the team and for the most part, he was impressive as he dropped 15 points in 24 minutes. Kyrie was even better as he scored 18 in just 17 minutes. After the game, Durant offered praise to his new teammate.

"Kyrie looked incredible. He's unstoppable. He's a master at his craft," Durant said per reporter Melissa Rohlin. Kyrie and Durant were always good friends before becoming teammates, so seeing these two demonstrate chemistry on the court shouldn't come as much of a surprise.

With the season starting in just about a week from now, it will be fun to see how KD fairs in some real action.

