Scary scenes broke out in Brooklyn today as there was a shooting at a Subway station. According to reports, a man threw a smoke grenade onto the train and started shooting. As it stands, 10 people were shot, with five currently in stable yet critical condition at the hospital. Authorities expect all of the victims to survive, however, the shooter is still currently at large.

The shooting took place near the practice facility that the Brooklyn Nets use. With that being said, Kevin Durant was asked about the shooting while at Nets practice, and as you can see down below, he was quite concerned about what happened.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"It's devastating," Durant said. "I don't know the details. To hear the sirens out front of the practice facility and see so much commotion going on outside, you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved. [...] I hate violence. I hate senseless violence. Hopefully, we can figure out the details and get everybody to safety and get everybody the help that they need, but it's a tough situation right now."

The Brooklyn Subway shooting is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates on the situation.