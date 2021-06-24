After the Brooklyn Nets' Game 7 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, numerous pundits and former players decided to sound off with some bizarre hot takes about Kevin Durant. Perhaps the most egregious take to be uttered came from Scottie Pippen, who said that LeBron would have found a way to win the series. Pippen believes Durant shouldn't have been forcing himself to take the final shots and that LeBron would have made it a point to get his teammates involved during the dying seconds.

This hot take has been the subject of social media scrutiny as of late, and now, even KD himself is getting involved. After coming across a tweet that commented on Pippen's remarks, Durant decided to dive into the replies with a reminder of one of Pippen's past blunders.

"Didn’t the great Scottie pippen refuse to go in the game for the last second shot because he was in his feelings his coach drew up the play for a better shooter??" Durant asked. Fans immediately jumped on the comment with most of them taking KD's side in the matter. However, there were still quite a few fans who took exception to the remarks, claiming that Durant needs to get off Twitter.

Durant has always been active on Twitter so it should come as no surprise that he decided to clap back at the slander. At this point, it would be out of character if he didn't.

