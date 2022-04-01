Kevin Durant had a very important matchup last night as his Brooklyn Nets took on the Milwaukee Bucks. In the end, the Nets lost the game in overtime thanks to the heroics of Giannis Antetokounmpo who was on an absolute tear for the entire evening. Giannis ended the game with 44 points, all while KD had 26. Needless to say, it wasn't KD's best showing of the season, especially against a rival team.

After the game, KD was subjected to some slander, especially from none other than Nick Wright, who took to Twitter and said "I legit feel for KD… he had to be 2nd best to LeBron for a decade and the MOMENT he might’ve passed LeBron, Giannis passed him. 2nd player out of high school. 2nd pick in the draft. 2nd best player in the NBA for life. Legit awful luck."

Al Bello/Getty Images

KD has proven himself to be the king of NBA Twitter, and as a result, he did not let this slander go unnoticed. In the reply below, KD clapped back at Wright and said "Don’t feel bad for the god. Life has been incredible little Nicky." For some, this might come across as a bit of a cope, although Wright has been a Durant detractor for years, so it probably felt good for Durant to get this one-off.

Regardless, this loss was one that the Nets were hoping to avoid as it almost ensures that they will be stuck in play-in game territory once the postseason rolls around.

