Kevin Durant is one of, if not, the greatest basketball player in the world right now. Currently averaging almost 29 points per game, KD is one of the frontrunners for NBA Most Valuable Player in the young season so far.

As good as he is at his craft though, KD is also on of the funniest Twitter users of all famous athletes, and occasionally is very candid with fans in arguments or discussions. As most Twitter users would know though, the entertainment that comes from Twitter can be a double-edged sword.

Yesterday, after Durant recorded 27 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds against Cleveland last night, current NBA free agent and former star Isaiah Thomas noticed something unusual in a picture of KD from the game. Thomas pointed out the ashiness of KD's leg under his leg sleeve and poked fun at him: "No way KD can be that Ashy!!!!!!!! No way lol. OMG."

This started a surge of memes aimed at KD about his lack of lotion use and extremely dry skin. Kevin caught wind of this pretty quickly, and lashed back with a tweet of his own: "I’m bouta pull my “y’all broke” card in a second. F**k y’all"

This led to even more memes under his tweet, as Twitter would not let KD live it down.

Hopefully KD can get his hands on some lotion soon and put this debacle behind him.

Check out Durant's tweet below.