From high profile dates to condemning basketball fans for poor behavior, Nets small forward Kevin Durant has been making heavy rounds in the news cycles the past couple of weeks. Now, while in the midst of a playoffs series against the Milwaukee Bucks, KD is back in the spotlight after calling former NBA player and ESPN anchor Jay Williams a liar. Durant claims Williams made up a story about the Nets player on this week's episode of ESPN's Get Up. The segment in question finds Jay Williams telling a story where KD confronted him at a party to tell him "don't you ever compare me to Giannis" after a comparison was made on a previous episode.

The comparison in question appears on an episode of Get Up where Williams hypothesized that a child between Durant and fellow player Anthony Davis would have a similar body type to Bucks player Giannis Antetokounpo. On an Instagram post breaking the story of the alleged confrontation between Durant and Williams, KD commented: "This is a ****** lie. Jay Williams can NEVER speak to me, ever..."

Later, in a tweet this morning, Durant continued to lament Williams: "Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out all that corny ass talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb ass shit. I don’t even talk like that."

Williams has yet to respond, though it seems fans are largely siding with Durant. Durant will continue his 2-0 run with the Nets against Antetokounpo's Bucks on Thursday.

Do you think Williams lied? Check out the ESPN clip and KD's reactions below.