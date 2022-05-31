Steph Curry's lack of Finals MVPs has been a bit of a sore spot in terms of his legacy. Recently, however, Draymond Green came up with some excuses for Steph noting that the Golden State Warriors star was double-teamed more than Kevin Durant. Green believes this is why KD was able to get those MVPs as opposed to Curry.

"Kevin Durant was absolutely incredible during those Finals runs. As you know, we all watched it. Kevin Durant was absolutely insane. Steph Curry got double-teamed probably seven times the amount KD did in a given series," Green said. "If you don't understand basketball, which most people don't in your space, yeah, you're going to come out and say he needs to validate that by winning Finals MVP."

As one can imagine, KD was asked about these comments on Twitter and he was quick to call cap on it all. In the tweet below, Durant simply wrote "From my view of it, this is 100% false…" While KD and Green are on good terms, there is no doubt that they don't see eye-to-eye on all things basketball. KD is very protective of his accomplishments, so it shouldn't be surprising that he would call out a take like this.

That era of the Warriors always seems to spark a debate and that is not going to change anytime soon. With that said, let us know whose side you're on, in the comments down below.