Kevin Durant's recent interview with the Wall Street Journal includes several interesting tidbits, including his thoughts on Steve Kerr's motion offense, his decision to wear No. 7 with the Brooklyn Nets, and his remarks about hating the NBA sometimes.

Additionally, the two-time Finals MVP touched on his tenure in Oklahoma City, and how he initially hoped to return to be part of the community and organization. However, his opinion about OKC has changed drastically in the three years since he left the team to sign with the Golden State Warriors.

In speaking about the events that unfolded in the summer of 2016, Durant noted, "People coming to my house and spray-painting on the for sale signs around my neighborhood," as well as, "People making videos in front of my house and burning my jerseys and calling me all types of crazy names."

"I’ll never be attached to that city again because of that," KD told the WSJ. "I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be part of that community and organization, but I don’t trust nobody there. That shit must have been fake, what they was doing. The organization, the GM, I ain’t talked to none of those people, even had a nice exchange with those people, since I left."

Durant entered the NBA in 2007 as the No. 2 overall pick of the Seattle Sonics - as we know, the franchise relocated to Oklahoma City following his rookie year, and he spent his first eight seasons with the organization. Thunder fans were rightfully upset when he spurned them to join their hated rival, especially when they were on the verge of dethroning them, and it doesn't look like KD will ever be interested in making amends.