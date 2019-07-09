Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason in a move that made the team infinitely better. The Nets were also able to pick up Kyrie Irving who can make an immediate impact with the team. What's interesting about Durant though is the fact that he is currently out with a ruptured Achilles, which means he won't be able to start next season. Considering the severity of his injury, many believed he wouldn't be able to play at all next season and now, it looks as though that is going to become a reality.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported today that Nets general manager Sean Marks spoke with Durant and have not set a timeline for Durant to come back. With this in mind, it's become clear that the Nets are hoping for Durant to get healthy during the 2019-2020 season in order to be good to go for 2020-2021.

Durant ruptured his Achilles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He was cleared to play after sustaining a calf injury, although his ailment proved to be a lot more serious than previously reported.

Once Durant and Irving are firmly placed into the lineup, the Nets will instantly become a favorite to win the East.