Kevin Durant was in an interesting situation with the Brooklyn Nets just a few weeks ago. He wanted out of the franchise and it seemed like the Nets were going to honor his desires. In the end, however, Durant decided that it would simply be best for him to return to the Nets given the fact that he has four years left on his deal and very little leverage.

With Kyrie Irving under contract for one more year, KD will have at least one last chance to get things done with the current Nets roster. If they don't get this right, then the KD and Kyrie experiment will forever be known as a failure, which is definitely going to be a hit to Durant's legacy.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

According to a new video from DJ Akademiks, it seems like KD and Kyrie are already back in the lab together. In the video down below, KD and Kyrie could be seen sharing the court and playing some pick-up. Both players came through with some nice players, and there is no doubt they have some real chemistry.

That chemistry wasn't fully on display last year as Kyrie missed most of the season. If he can up his participation, the Nets could turn their fortunes around and truly show off their skill.

While there is no guarantee that the Nets will be contenders next season, the odds are stacked in their favor considering the talent at the top of the roster.

