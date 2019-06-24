This year's free agent class is one of the best we have seen in years and will see a plethora of talent hit the open market as desperate teams vie for these players' talents. In a league like the NBA, the power is in the hands of the players, with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving among the league's most powerful. Both Durant and Irving can become free agents this Summer, with Kyrie confirming that he plans to do so. As of right now, Durant remains undecided but earlier this year, it seemed like the two were quite keen on playing with each other.

According to a recent article from Bleacher Report, it was revealed that sources around the league are saying that Durant and Kyrie have met twice over the last few weeks to discuss the possibility of playing together. The first of these meetings allegedly took place in the Bay Area while the second one happened in New York.

So far, Kyrie has been linked to the Brooklyn Nets, while Durant is linked to the New York Knicks. What makes this situation complicated is the fact that Durant has a ruptured Achilles and won't be able to play all of next season.

Should these two link up on the same team, they will instantly make their squad a title contender for years to come. Stay tuned for updates regarding free agency as we will be sure to bring them to you.