Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are staying in Brooklyn this year which means the Nets front office needs to do everything it can to make sure they can go far this season. One thing the team lacked last season was depth, especially on the defensive end of the floor. It led to a stunning sweep in the first round of the playoffs, and fans are waiting to see the Nets bounce back and at least show some life.

Since KD and Kyrie are back, you might as well go for broke here, and it seems like Sean Marks is going to be doing just that. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Nets have signed a veteran to their roster, and he is certainly someone who can interject some energy when needed.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The player in question is none other than Markieff Morris. Morris has bounced around the league quite a bit throughout his career, although there is no doubt that he can be a solid addition to a championship roster. He helped the Lakers win a title in the bubble, and now, he will get to play with two superstars who have struggled to go past the second round of the postseason.

