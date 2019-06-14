Kevin Durant went down with a ruptured Achilles in Game 5 of the NBA Finals and will most likely be out for all of next season thanks to the injury. After putting up 30 points in three quarters against the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 last night, Klay Thompson went down with a torn ACL which sealed the Warriors fate. The Raptors went on to win the title with the Warriors dynasty now being put into question.

Klay's father Mychal was in the hallway of Oracle Arena when the injury happened and told ESPN about a conversation his son had with Durant over FaceTime immediately after the incident.

"They were encouraging each other to come back strong," he said. "They got unfinished business."

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Both Klay and Durant are free agents this Summer but with "unfinished business" on their minds, there is a good possibility that both players end up coming back to Golden State next season when they start playing in San Francisco. Durant has been linked to teams like the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets although now that his health has been jeopardized, he might want to stay right where he is.

The NBA Free Agent period will begin on June 30th at 6 P.M. so we will have to wait and see what both players decide.