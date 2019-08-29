Kevin Durant has been through a lot over the last three months when it comes to his career and his health moving forward. After rushing back from a calf injury, Durant injured his Achilles tendon in Game 5 of the NBA Finals which will force him to miss the entire 2019-20 NBA season. In July, Durant decided to move on from the Golden State Warriors and signed a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, alongside all-star point guard, Kyrie Irving.

Over the past couple of months, Durant has spent his time rehabbing and has even started walking without any crutches. It seems like his recovery is going quite well and now, it seems like KD is getting some much-needed vacation time. In photos obtained by TMZ, Durant can be seen chilling on a yacht near the Amalfi Coast in Italy. The Nets superstar is surrounded by women in bikinis and he has a huge smile on his face the whole time.

This appears to be the ideal way to spend your vacation and we're sure Durant is having a great time. It's unclear who these women are exactly but Durant would probably prefer to keep it that way. He's certainly having a lot of for a man who can't play next season and we salute him for that.

Perhaps this vacation will do wonders for his Achilles and he can come back sooner than originally planned.