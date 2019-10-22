During the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors were defeated by the Toronto Raptors in a six-game series that would probably have gone a different way had the Warriors been healthy. Kevin Durant came back to the Warriors lineup in Game 5 but ended up going down with an Achilles injury. In the immediate aftermath of the injury, Raptors fans were cheering although it was ambiguous as to whether or not they were cheering for the injury explicitly.

Some Warriors players took offense to the whole thing, including KD himself who said the Raptors would never win another title. During Raptors star Serge Ibaka's YouTube show, KD joined him for some lunch and they spoke about the Raptors fans. As Durant explains, he completely understands where they were coming from and even claims that there are no hard feelings.

Durant says he just wanted to talk a big game with Raptors fans as they ultimately beat his Warriors in the Finals. KD has always been one for trash-talking so it shouldn't be too much of a surprise he feels this way. As for his comments on their NBA title chances, he makes a pretty good point, at least for the short term. The team doesn't have much of a shot without Kawhi Leonard this season.